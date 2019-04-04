Va haver-hi dues reunions de la cúpula dels Mossos d'Esquadra amb el Govern per a advertir del risc de "conflictivitat social" i de "enfrontaments entre cossos policials i ciutadans" l'1 d'Octubre de 2017 -26 i 28 de setembre-, i perquè el propi major Josep Lluis Drapaire advertís que els Mossos acatarien les instruccions per a impedir el referèndum. "Espero, president, que el diumenge no hi hagi cap desgràcia important que hàgim de lamentar", va afirmar Drapaire. “El president de la Generalitat va dir que, si es donava una situació límit", "'possiblement procediré a declarar la independència"'.



És el testimoniatge de Juan Carlos Molinero, excomisario de Coordinació Central dels Mossos d'Esquadra, avui al comandament de la Comissaria General de Mobilitat. En la seva declaració com a testimoni en el judici al procés català, Moliner ha seguit la línia del qual fos el número dos del cos en els limítrofs del 1-O, Ferrán López, i ha tractat de protegir als Mossos mentre assenyalava directament a Puigdemont davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem.