La millor defensa és -o pot ser-ho- un bon atac, o això sembla pensar la defensa de Carme Forcadell, expresidenta del Parlament de Catalunya i processada en el judici a la cúpula del Procés. Olga Arderiu, lletrada de la també expresidenta de l'ANC, ha acusat la Fiscalia de mentir i retorçar els fets per intentar provar la seva acusació per rebel·lió contra Forcadell, per a la qual demanen 17 anys de presó.



Segons l'advocada, el Ministeri Públic ha intentat "exagerar la seva actuació", i els errors o imprecisions de diversos testimonis han ajudat a aquest propòsit: "Ha aparegut en llocs on no ha estat, ha parlat en llocs on no va parlar", "s'han inventat tuits "i" s'han mutilat declaracions ", sentenciava.

Fins ara, les intervencions dels lletrats s'han complementat per desmuntar les acusacions per rebel·lió, sedició i malversació, si bé el cas de Forcadell presenta diverses particularitats. No formava part del Govern, no se li imputa malversació -com sí passa amb tots els membres de l'Executiu català-, si bé el seu cas està en mans del Suprem, i no del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que sí que jutjarà els seus companys a la Mesa del Parlament que van afavorir la tramitació de les lleis de ruptura en els polèmics plens del 6 i 7 de setembre de 2017.



Per a Arderiu aquest últim fet suposa un "greuge comparatiu", ja que els processats davant del TSJC s'exposen a acusacions per desobediència, que es castiga amb inhabilitació, i no amb penes de presó.