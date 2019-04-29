És la primera testimoni en el judici a la cúpula del Procés que es reivindica com a "observadora internacional" al referèndum sobiranista de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 a Catalunya. Manon Massé, diputada a l'Assemblea Nacional del Quebec i coportaveu de la formació Québec Solidaire, ha admès que va exercir aquest paper, i ha posat en valor que el seu partit "reconeix el dret d'autodeterminació", i per això va decidir supervisar el desenvolupament de la consulta: "És un dret fonamental".



Durant els més de dos mesos i mig de judici al Tribunal Suprem, les defenses dels 12 dirigents independentistes processats han fet èmfasi que no hi va haver "observadors internacionals" convocats expressament per a aquestes jornades, sinó que únicament van rebre "visitants internacionals", que van venir a exercir tasques que no eren d'observació electoral.

No obstant això, Massé també ha aclarit que es va pagar totes les seves despeses, i per tant aquestes no serien imputables ni a la Generalitat ni al Diplocat. Les acusacions intenten provar que el Govern va cometre un suposat delicte de malversació en emprar fons públics per remunerar o cobrir les estades d'aquests "observadors" o "visitants".



Només una de les testimonis que han comparegut fins a la data, Helena Catt, que va coordinar el treball d'un grup multidisciplinari d'experts que va redactar un informe sobre la situació a Catalunya al setembre i octubre de 2017, ha admès haver cobrat pel seu treball, sobre el terreny, si bé ella insistia que va exercir com a "visitant internacional", i no com a "observadora" electoral.