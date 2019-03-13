El testimoni Jaume Mestre, responsable de Difusió Institucional de la Generalitat, ha acabat per enervar el fiscal Jaime Moreno en la seva declaració davant la Sala Penal del Tribunal Suprem, responsable de jutjar el Procés català. El president de la Sala, Manuel Marchena, ha recordat a Mestre que qualsevol testimoni té l'obligació de dir veritat, i que "el delicte de fals testimoni no només el comet qui no diu la veritat". Llegint-li l'article 460 del Codi Penal, Marchena ha recordat que això abasta també les "reticències o inexactituds", per concloure que "és evident" que el testimoni ha estat "eludint" preguntes.

Després d'aquest avís, i després d'assegurar al testimoni que anava a donar-li "l'oportunitat" d'aportar més respostes -no ha acabat la frase-, Moreno ha repetit les preguntes sobre les factures que la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA) va emetre a nom de la Conselleria de Presidència per anuncis sobre el referèndum -la campanya Civisme, amb les imatges d'unes vies de tren que es bifurcaven-. Mestre incidia en que no havia vist les factures, que sí que va veure l'espot en mitjans de comunicació, i en què no era capaç d'afirmar si, malgrat l'emissió d'aquestes factures -no podia concretar més, ni sabia qui el va informar sobre aquestes factures-, aquesta era una campanya de pagament: "no ho sé, perquè no sé perquè es va emetre l'espot".



El fiscal Moreno tirava llavors la tovallola, i demanava al tribunal que deduís fals testimoni. Marchena, recordant les inexactituds del testimoni, responia que no pot donar-se aquest escenari en aquest moment. "Això s'ha de prendre en sentència i a la vista de documents i altres testimonis". "Ara no podem saber si ha dit o no la veritat", tancava.



