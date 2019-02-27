Tres preguntes ha trigat l'acusació popular de Vox a ser renyada per Manuel Marchena, el president de la Sala Penal del Tribunal Suprem, per la seva actuació en la vuitena jornada del judici al Procés. [Aquí, tota la informació en directe].



Mitjançant la introducció de la fórmula "en el que vostè coneix", i segons Marchena, el representant dels ultradretans ha demanat al portaveu d'ERC al Congrés dels Diputats, Joan Tardà, que fes "una valoració" sobre els pensaments i intencions dels dirigents independentistes processats: "Estava vostè intentant preguntar al testimoni què pensaven els acusats". "Li està demanant que valori comportaments aliens", deia, exigint-li que se cenyís a les seves instruccions, prèviament anunciades: "Si no, desnaturalitzem el que és el significat de la prova testifical".

I, davant la insistència del lletrat de Vox, Pedro Fernández Hernández, Marchena repetia la seva argumentació: "Per provar les conductes dels acusats no pregunti a cap testimoni". "No existeix el testimoni cridat per a la valoració dels fets, no hi ha el testimoni opinant", sentenciava.



A l'arrencada de la compareixença de Tardà, a més, Marchena també li ha impedit que contestés Vox en català, recordant-li que un testimoni té "l'obligació d'emprar la llengua oficial" del lloc en el que se celebra el judici, en aquest cas el castellà. Vox amb prou feines ha realitzat mitja dotzena de preguntes a Tardà. A l'inici de la sessió, abans de la compareixença de Tardà com a testimoni, Marchena ha avisat que "el testimoni és un tercer que ve a opinar sobre el fet". "Evitem valoracions, evitem debats", advertia.

