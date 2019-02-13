Manuel Marchena, president de la Sala Penal del Tribunal Suprem, que jutja des d'aquest dimarts la causa contra el Procés català, ha decidit no fer cas de les crítiques dels ultradretans de Vox, que exerceixen com a acusació particular, per permetre que els processats llueixin llaços grocs a la sala, en contra de la voluntat de la formació de Santiago Abascal.



De fet, Marchena fins i tot ha reprès el lletrat dels ultres, Pedro Fernández, recriminant-li que usés el seu torn de paraula per carregar contra els llaços grocs, i no per respondre a les denúncies de les defenses sobre la suposada vulneració de múltiples drets dels 12 processats, com han fet la Fiscalia i l'Advocacia de l'Estat.

En concret, el president de la sala ha esgrimit que la doctrina del Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans empara la utilització de "símbols ideològics" d'aquest tipus. Ha citat dues sentències del Tribunal d'Estrasburg, per concloure que l'Alt Tribunal no posarà "cap obstacle" a l'exhibició d'aquest símbol.



L'expectació sobre les primeres paraules dels ultradretans en el judici era màxima, però el partit ha retardat l'entrada en matèria i ha volgut arrencar la seva intervenció amb la crítica a l'únic llaç visible al banc dels acusats, el que porta Jordi Sánchez, expresident de l'ANC. Sánchez va ser també l'únic que durant la primera jornada portava el llaç a la solapa, mentre els exmembres del Govern es decantaven per lluir un discret pin de la Generalitat. El raonament del lletrat Fernández ha estat que aquest símbol té "una càrrega política innegable" , i que "aquest tipus de símbols han de sostreure del que és l'actuació" a la sala.