Judici al Procés El Suprem rebutja alliberar els presos que són parlamentaris electes, però els deixarà assistir al Congrés el 21 de maig

L'Alt Tribunal rebutja també que hagi de demanar-se un suplicatori a les Corts Generals per continuar amb el judici a la cúpula del Procés, com demanaven les defenses.

Els 12 dirigents polítics sobiranistes jutjats al Tribunal Suprem. EFE/Senyal institucional del Tribunal Suprem.

El Tribunal Suprem rebutja alliberar els cinc presos polítics que són parlamentaris electes, però els deixarà assistir a la sessió constituent del Congrés dels Diputats i el Senat el proper 21 de maig. L'Alt Tribunal rebutja també que hagi de demanar-se un suplicatori a les Corts Generals per continuar amb el judici a la cúpula del Procés, com demanaven les defenses. En concret, són diputats electes al Congrés Oriol Junqueras (ERC), Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull i Jordi Turull (JxCat), mentre que Raül Romeva ha estat escollit senador. 

(Hi haurà ampliació) 

