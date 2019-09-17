L'eurodiputat a presó Oriol Junqueras ha demanat aquest dimarts al Tribunal Suprem que no emeti la sentència del judici al procés fins que el Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) resolgui la seva consulta prejudicial.



El juny, el Suprem va traslladar una consulta al TJUE sobre la seva immunitat després de les eleccions europees i a petició del mateix Junqueras, després que li fos denegat el permís per anar a jurar el càrrec al Parlament Europeu.

Ara, la defensa del republicà demana "la suspensió" de la sentència, ja que considera que el procés a l'Estat espanyol ha d'integrar el criteri del poder judicial comunitari. En cas que el Suprem no atengui la petició de Junqueras, l'advocat Andreu Van den Eynde sol·licita que s'informi "com més aviat millor" al TJUE i a les parts implicades.



Van den Eynde argumenta que el tribunal europeu no resoldrà només una qüestió prejudicial, sinó que haurà de dictar una resolució sobre qüestions que afecten directament "el litigi principal". El TJUE ha fixat pel 14 d'octubre la vista oral a Luxemburg en la que es resoldrà sobre la immunitat de Junqueras.



L'advocat argumenta que no traslladen aquesta petició per obtenir "informació sobre la deliberació" final del Suprem, sinó per tenir a l'abast "dades imprescindibles" per tramitar correctament la prejudicial. A més, Van den Eynde adverteix al Suprem que ha d'avisar al TJUE sobre "qualsevol incident processal" sobre el cas.