Junqueras diu que el Suprem no dinamita la taula de diàleg: "Estic disposat a parlar amb els que aplaudeixen la meva presó"

El president d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha defensat que la decisió del Tribunal Suprem sobre el règim dels presos polítics no dinamita la taula de diàleg amb l'Estat. "Estic disposat a dialogar amb tothom, també amb els que aplaudeixen la meva presó. M'estimo més el país que a mi mateix", ha afegit en una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio. Tot i el canvi de les regles del joc del Suprem, Junqueras ha afirmat que "encara amb més raó, força i convicció cal continuar reivindicant la importància d'àmbits de diàleg". I ha donat per fet que el tribunal tombarà el tercer grau i el 100.2 dels dirigents independentistes empresonats. De fet, veu "possible" que aquest sigui el seu últim cap de setmana amb aquest règim i ho vincula a la proximitat de les eleccions.

Preguntat per si ha parlat amb el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, sobre quan es reunirà la taula de diàleg, ha assegurat que no parla amb el cap de l'Executiu ni amb ningú del PSOE.



Després que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, tornés a proposar organitzar un nou referèndum, Junqueras ha sostingut que per fer-ho cal aconseguir més suports en la societat catalana i reconeixement internacional perquè tingui efectes reals. "Fer un referèndum, guanyar-lo i que no tingui conseqüències ja ho hem experimentat. Caldrà alguna cosa més que el que vam fer l'1-O", ha defensat.



Sobre les pròximes eleccions catalanes, Junqueras ha insistit que la potestat de convocar-les i d'escollir la data és de Torra, però que és "millor parlar-ho i posar-se d'acord". En ser preguntat per si la seva voluntat és reeditar una coalició al Govern amb JxCat, ha defensat que el seu objectiu és "arribar a acords amb independentistes" i que l'important ha de ser treballar per a Catalunya més enllà dels retrets i les diferències que puguin haver entre els dos partits.

