Público
Público

Junqueras: "Els pressupostos estan condicionats a l'avenç de la taula de diàleg"

El president d'ERC defensa l'abstenció del seu partit a la investidura de Sánchez, ja que és quelcom que "hauria fet qualsevol demòcrata europeu". No en va, el polític critica l'actitud del PSOE i Unidas Podemos: "Saben que som innocents i segueixen callant".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Junqueras durant la primera sessió del Congrés després de les Eleccions Generals. REUTERS

Junqueras durant la primera sessió del Congrés després de les Eleccions Generals. REUTERS

El president d'Esquerra Republicana, Oriol Junqueras, afirma que "els avanços a la taula de diàleg" condicionaran el suport del partit als Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat. "Anem pas a pas", ha dit, per recalcar que el PSOE només es mostra obert a negociar quan l'exigeixen les circumstàncies.

En una entrevista concedida al diari El País, Junqueras assenyala que ERC va permetre la investidura de Pedro Sánchez "perquè l'alternativa, un Govern de PP i Vox, era molt pitjor" i es mostra convençut que "si nosaltres i el PSOE fem les coses bé, l'extrema dreta tindrà poc espai".

"La governabilitat d'Espanya en aquest moment és força estratègica per a ERC", assevera.

"Ens vam abstenir com hauria fet qualsevol demòcrata europeu. Dit això, els partits amb els quals hem negociat continuen mostrant dosis d'inhumanitat al·lucinants: saben que som innocents i continuen callant", afegeix, a més de denunciar que "els socialistes catalans han aplaudit la presó d'innocents".

Mostra la seva disposició al diàleg amb el PSOE perquè "ens asseurem a veure si és possible arribar a acords" i matisa que el mes d'abril passat el PSOE "no va voler negociar els Pressupostos. Sánchez va elegir anar a eleccions", per la qual cosa "atribuir a ERC aquesta responsabilitat és imprecís".

El líder d'ERC diu en l'entrevista que el Tribunal Suprem "no té raó en res" i la lliçó de tot el "procés" és "que ho vam fer per a poder tornar a fer-ho".

Per al líder republicà "l'objectiu era i és la independència. I caurà pel seu propi pes: només cal treballar per a convèncer a més gent".

Reconeix en tot cas que "qualsevol procés complex ha de ser necessàriament multilateral. I en aquest cas requereix de les institucions polítiques catalanes, espanyoles, europees i internacionals, de les empreses privades, i de tenir els suficients suports".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas