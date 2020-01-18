Junqueras: "Els pressupostos estan condicionats a l'avenç de la taula de diàleg"

El president d'Esquerra Republicana, Oriol Junqueras, afirma que "els avanços a la taula de diàleg" condicionaran el suport del partit als Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat. "Anem pas a pas", ha dit, per recalcar que el PSOE només es mostra obert a negociar quan l'exigeixen les circumstàncies.
En una entrevista concedida al diari El País, Junqueras assenyala que ERC va permetre la investidura de Pedro Sánchez "perquè l'alternativa, un Govern de PP i Vox, era molt pitjor" i es mostra convençut que "si nosaltres i el PSOE fem les coses bé, l'extrema dreta tindrà poc espai".
"La governabilitat d'Espanya en aquest moment és força estratègica per a ERC", assevera.
"Ens vam abstenir com hauria fet qualsevol demòcrata europeu. Dit això, els partits amb els quals hem negociat continuen mostrant dosis d'inhumanitat al·lucinants: saben que som innocents i continuen callant", afegeix, a més de denunciar que "els socialistes catalans han aplaudit la presó d'innocents".
Mostra la seva disposició al diàleg amb el PSOE perquè "ens asseurem a veure si és possible arribar a acords" i matisa que el mes d'abril passat el PSOE "no va voler negociar els Pressupostos. Sánchez va elegir anar a eleccions", per la qual cosa "atribuir a ERC aquesta responsabilitat és imprecís".
El líder d'ERC diu en l'entrevista que el Tribunal Suprem "no té raó en res" i la lliçó de tot el "procés" és "que ho vam fer per a poder tornar a fer-ho".
Per al líder republicà "l'objectiu era i és la independència. I caurà pel seu propi pes: només cal treballar per a convèncer a més gent".
Reconeix en tot cas que "qualsevol procés complex ha de ser necessàriament multilateral. I en aquest cas requereix de les institucions polítiques catalanes, espanyoles, europees i internacionals, de les empreses privades, i de tenir els suficients suports".
