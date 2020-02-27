Junqueras i Romeva podran sortir de la presó tres dies a la setmana per treballar

Oriol Junqueras i Raül Romeva podran sortir de la presó de Lledoners per anar a treballar. La Junta de Tractament de Lledoners ha decidit aplicar-los l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari, en el marc del qual podran sortir tres dies a la setmana durant sis hores cadascun. Amb ells, ja són set els presos als quals se'ls ha aplicat el 100.2, tots menys els exconsellers Jordi Turull i Josep Rull.

Fonts de la conselleria de Justícia consultades per TV3 asseguren que Junqueras i Romeva sortiran entre dilluns i divendres. La sortida pot ser immediata, ja que un possible recurs de la Fiscalia contra el 100.2 no paralitzaria la seva aplicació, tal com ja ha passat amb la resta de presos.



Fins ara, l'últim en sortir de la presó per unes hores ha estat l'exconseller Quim Forn, que pot ser fora durant 12 hores i mitja, cinc dies a la setmana, per anar a treballar a l'empresa Mediapro. També ha sortit l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa, qui té permís per ser fora tres dies a la setmana durant vuit hores per cuidar la seva mare. Per la seva banda, l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell pot sortir nou hores, tres dies a la setmana, també per cuidar de la seva mare.



L'expresident de l'ANC i exdiputat de JxCat, Jordi Sánchez, té permís per sortir tres dies a la setmana, 11 hores cadascun, per fer un voluntariat. El primer a acollir-se a l'article 100.2, però, va ser el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, qui surt cinc dies a la setmana durant nou hores cadascun per treballar a la seva fàbrica al municipi de Sentmenat i per fer un voluntariat.