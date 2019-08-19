Junqueras obre la porta a convocar eleccions com a resposta a la sentència de l'1-O

El líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha obert la porta aquest dilluns a convocar eleccions com a resposta de l'independentisme a la sentència que s'espera en les pròximes setmanes del Tribunal Suprem sobre el referèndum il·legal d'independència de l'1-O.



En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio, Junqueras, a la presó provisional per la causa del "procés", ha apuntat: "Convocar eleccions és una opció que no cal descartar mai".



Encara que la convocatòria electoral és competència del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ERC és el seu soci al Govern i diverses veus del partit han subratllat que si no s'aproven els pressupostos, sense renovar des de 2017, convindria anar a eleccions.



Des de la presó de Lledoners, Junqueras, que ha respost per carta a les preguntes de l'emissora catalana, ha dit voler allunyar-se de l'estratègia de confrontació amb el Govern català per la qual, ha dit, advoca l'expresident fugit a Bèlgica Carles Puigdemont. Per a Junqueras, la solució només arribarà a través del "diàleg" i la "democràcia".

"Només amb el diàleg s'arriba a consensos amb tots els ciutadans perquè tenim l'obligació de dirigir-nos a tots, als independentistes i als quals encara dubten", ha afirmat.



D'altra banda, el líder d'ERC ha acusat el president en funcions del Govern, Pedro Sánchez, de voler repetir les eleccions generals i ha insistit que ERC en cap cas afavorirà un Govern espanyol de dretes.



Aquest dilluns, Junqueras i la resta de polítics del centre penitenciari de Lledoners han rebut la visita del president Torra.