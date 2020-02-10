Junqueras reclama que es reconsideri la no admissió a tràmit de l’’habeas corpus’

barcelonaActualizado:
El president d’ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha presentat aquest dilluns un recurs per reclamar que es reconsideri la decisió del jutjat de Manresa que el passat 10 de gener va negar-se a admetre a tràmit la petició d’habeas corpus. Amb aquest procediment, la família de l’exvicepresident del Govern en volia denunciar la situació de detenció il·legal i en reclamava l’alliberament. La magistrada, però, va considerar que no es complien els requisits.
Segons l’escrit d’aquest dilluns, Junqueras reclama la nul·litat d’aquesta interlocutòria amb l’argument que el Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) està per damunt de qualsevol òrgan estatal. "Aquesta magistrada pot tenir o no dubtes sobre l'abast de la immunitat parlamentària europea declarada pel TJUE, però el que no pot fer és privar del debat sobre la il·legalitat d'una privació de llibertat que es titlla d'irregular", argumenta Junqueras.
Segons ell, això "vulnera el dret d'accés als tribunals, de tutela judicial i a la llibertat i drets polítics relacionats" i, per tant, no considerar l’habeas corpus generaria un "dany irreparable". A més a més, el text insisteix en què les obligacions del TJUE "són ineludibles". Un altre argument que afegeix el líder perquè es reconsidera la decisió del jutjat de Manresa és la declaració d’arbitrarietat de la seva detenció que va fer el grup de treball sobre aquest àmbit de les Nacions Unides.
