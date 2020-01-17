Junqueras, Romeva, Bassa, Turull, Rull i Forn sortiran de presó per assistir al Parlament

El Departament de Justícia de la Generalitat ha permès que Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Joaquim Forn puguin assistir a la Comissió d'Investigació de l'article 155. La sessió se celebrarà al Parlament de Catalunya el pròxim 28 de gener.



La Secretaria de Mesures Penals, Reinserció i Atenció a la Víctima garantirà la seva "presència" física al Parlament, que és un "deure inexcusable", ja que es tracta d'una petició formulada per la cambra catalana, segons ha informat el departament.



Junqueras, Rull i Turull ja van poder sortir el passat 20 de maig de 2019 per anar a recollir l'acta de diputats i senador, en el cas de Romeva, després d'haver estat escollits a les eleccions del 28 d'abril. També van poder assistir a la constitució del Congrés i del Senat abans que les mateixes cambres, responent a la demanda del Tribunal Suprem, els suspengués.



La comissió d'investigació sobre el 155 es va convocar el novembre de 2018, amb l'objectiu d'analitzar l'impacte de l'aplicació d'aquest article després de la celebració del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre.

Per altra banda, aquest divendres també s'ha sabut que l'expresident de l'ANC, Jordi Sánchez, podrà gaudir del primer permís penitenciari a partir del 25 de gener. Segons Sánchez, aquest canvi de dates es deu a "motius familiars". Aquest dijous a la nit, el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, va sortir de presó per a gaudir del seu permís.



