Junqueras: "Tornaria a fer el mateix perquè fos possible l'1-O"

Oriol Junqueras, vicepresident de la Generalitat en el Govern que va organitzar el referèndum de l'1-O, processat per rebel·lió i empresonat des del 2 de novembre, afirma, en entrevista amb la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, que "tornaria a fer el que vaig fer per a l'1 d'octubre: ser conseqüent amb el que la majoria del poble català ens havia encomanat a les darreres eleccions, que era donar la paraula al poble mitjançant un referèndum".



En l'entrevista, que es publica dins de l'especial Cerco a la Libertad, Junqueras defensa el projecte de "catalanisme cívic i integrador" del seu partit, ERC, i critica la "voluntat manifesta d'alterar la convivència i fragmentar la societat, d'inspiració aznarista amb el seu alumne avantatjat, Albert Rivera"

Junqueras afegeix que els poders de l'Estat "busquen venjança i no justícia perquè no han paït que poséssim les urnes l'1 d'octubre", i lamenta que "en comptes de diàleg se'ns va respondre amb violència". Veu també que "Espanya viu immersa en una espiral d'involució democràtica on avui una cançó et pot portar a la presó".



Sobre el diàleg amb l'Estat, reitera la seva "mà estesa", però constata que "és obvi que en aquests moments no hi ha voluntat política per arribar a un acord polític". "Mai renunciarem que la solució recaigui en les urnes. Aquesta és la grandesa de l'1 d'octubre. La democràcia no s'atura a cops", assenyala.



