La Junta Electoral Central impedeix a Boye prometre la Constitució en nom de Puigdemont i Comín

Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Oriol Junqueras no podran exercir com a eurodiputats. Almenys de moment. Aquest dilluns al migdia la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) havia citat els 54 eurodiputats electes de l'Estat al Congrés per prometre o jurar la Constitució, un tràmit que veu imprescindible per posteriorment recollir l'acte com a parlamentari europeu a Brussel·les. Ja se sabia que Oriol Junqueras no podria fer-ho, després que el Tribunal Suprem li denegués el permís per sortir aquest dilluns de la presó, però tampoc han pogut fer el tràmit ni l'expresident Puigdemont ni l'exconseller Comín.



Cap dels dos s'ha desplaçat a la capital espanyola -on el Congrés estava fortament blindat-, sinó que ho ha fet el seu advocat internacional, Gonzalo Boye, dotat de poders notarials per fer el tràmit. La, JEC, però, no li ha permès i el lletrat ha manifestat que la qüestió es converteix ara en un "assumpte de legalitat europea". En qualsevol cas, Boye ha registrat la documentació davant la JEC i entèn que el tràmit és vàlid perquè, segons diu, s'ha fet anteriorment al Congrés i al Senat. "La gent es pensa que estem improvisant i no és així", ha afegit.

L'exconsellera de Cultura i ara diputada de JxCat al Congrés, Laura Borràs, ha explicat a través d'un tuit que el rebuig dels membres de la JEC a Boye s'ha fet "sense llegir ni una línia", però també ha assenyalat que considera el "tràmit fet" i que "ens veiem el dia 2 a Estrasburg", dia de constitució de la nova Eurocambra.

Amb @boye_g hem portat dins de la sala del Congreso tots els documents per a poder efectuar la promesa per imperatiu legal del MHP @KRLS i l’HC @toni_comin mitjançant poders notarials. El rebuig ha estat sense llegir ni una sola línia. Tràmit fet. Ens veiem el dia 2 a Estrasburg. pic.twitter.com/WpVpp7FCcy — Laura Borràs 🎗 (@LauraBorras) 17 de juny de 2019

Des de fa setmanes l'advocat defensa que Puigdemont i Comín tenen immunitat parlamentària des del moment que van ser escollits eurodiputats a les eleccions del passat 26 de maig, tal com va assegurar a Públic.