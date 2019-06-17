Público
La Junta Electoral Central impedeix a Boye prometre la Constitució en nom de Puigdemont i Comín

L'advocat tenia poders notarials per fer un tràmit que l'organisme considera imprescindible per poder recollir l'acta d'eurodiputats el proper dia 2 a Estrasburg, quan es constitueixi la nova Eurocambra. Tampoc ho ha pogut fer Oriol Junqueras, en el seu cas perquè el Suprem li va denegar la sortida de la presó.  

Clara Ponsatí, Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín a Brussel·les. EFE / Lara Malvesi

Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Oriol Junqueras no podran exercir com a eurodiputats. Almenys de moment. Aquest dilluns al migdia la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) havia citat els 54 eurodiputats electes de l'Estat al Congrés per prometre o jurar la Constitució, un tràmit que veu imprescindible per posteriorment recollir l'acte com a parlamentari europeu a Brussel·les. Ja se sabia que Oriol Junqueras no podria fer-ho, després que el Tribunal Suprem li denegués el permís per sortir aquest dilluns de la presó, però tampoc han pogut fer el tràmit ni l'expresident Puigdemont ni l'exconseller Comín.

Cap dels dos s'ha desplaçat a la capital espanyola -on el Congrés estava fortament blindat-, sinó que ho ha fet el seu advocat internacional, Gonzalo Boye, dotat de poders notarials per fer el tràmit. La, JEC, però, no li ha permès i el lletrat ha manifestat que la qüestió es converteix ara en un "assumpte de legalitat europea". En qualsevol cas, Boye ha registrat la documentació davant la JEC i entèn que el tràmit és vàlid perquè, segons diu, s'ha fet anteriorment al Congrés i al Senat. "La gent es pensa que estem improvisant i no és així", ha afegit.

L'exconsellera de Cultura i ara diputada de JxCat al Congrés, Laura Borràs, ha explicat a través d'un tuit que el rebuig dels membres de la JEC a Boye s'ha fet "sense llegir ni una línia", però també ha assenyalat que considera el "tràmit fet" i que "ens veiem el dia 2 a Estrasburg", dia de constitució de la nova Eurocambra.

Des de fa setmanes l'advocat defensa que Puigdemont i Comín tenen immunitat parlamentària des del moment que van ser escollits eurodiputats a les eleccions del passat 26 de maig, tal com va assegurar a Públic.

