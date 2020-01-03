La Junta Electoral dicta que Junqueras no pot ser eurodiputat i retira la seva immunitat

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha sentenciat contra Oriol Junqueras i li retira la immunitat com a eurodiputat i li nega la possibilitat de recollir l'acta com a diputat del Parlament Europeu, pel que no podrà esdevenir representant a la cambra europea. La decisió de la JEC arriba el mateix dia que la institució ha decidit inhabilitar Quim Torra i dies abans que el Tribunal Suprem, titular del judici al Procés, es posicionés sobre la immunitat de Junqueras.
El Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea va resoldre dies abans que el líder d'ERC a presó hauria d'haver estat alliberat un cop escollit com a eurodiputat, ja que gaudeix d'immunitat des del moment que va ser elegit. Junqueras mai va poder exercir el seu càrrec, ja que el Suprem li va negar la sortida de presó per anar a recollir la credencial, i ara la JEC li retira aquesta possibilitat.
Un cop recollides les posicions de la defensa i les acusacions, el Suprem havia de decidir el pròxim 6 de gener si declarava nul el judici i el deixava en llibertat o si el mantenia a presó però li permetia anar a buscar la seva acta com a eurodiputat. Ara, però, la decisió de la JEC deixa sense efectes aquest últim escenari.
El pronunciament de la Junta respon a un recurs interposat pel PP i Ciutadans que van demanar que no s'expedís la credencial a Junqueras, ja que ha estat condemnat amb sentència ferma del Tribunal Suprem.
La notícia no l'ha avançat la JEC, sinó el mateix líder del PP, Pablo Casado, qui amb una piulada a Twitter ha anunciat que "la Junta Electoral Central aconsegueix que Junqueras no sigui eurodiputat, i per tant segueixi a presó sense viatjar a Brussel·les".
