La Junta Electoral exclou Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí de les eleccions europees

La Junta Electoral Central no permet a l'expresident a l'exili, Carles Puigdemont, i els exconsellers Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí formin part de les llistes electorals per a les eleccions europees del 26 de maig,. La JEC ha pres aquesta decisió després que Ciutadans i el PP sol·licitessin que no se'ls exclogués del procés electoral en estar fora del país.



L'advocat dels fins ara candidats per a les Eleccions Europees a la llista "Lliures per Europa", Gonzalo Boye, ha denunciat una mesura "per intentar frenar una altra victòria" i que posa en risc "la viabilitat de les eleccions europees".

Ante el triunfo del independentismo en las elecciones de ayer, la Junta Electoral Central ha decidido excluir a @KRLS de las listas a las europeas para intentar frenar otra victoria... han puesto en riesgo la viabilidad de las elecciones europeas — Gonzalo Boye (@boye_g) 29 de abril de 2019

En un comunicat, Junts per Catalunya ha anunciat que desplegarà "de manera immediata" accions jurídiques "a l'Estat espanyol i a Europa" per revertir aquesta decisió: "No ens resignarem a acceptar una resolució que clarament contradiu la legislació espanyola i europea i que viola, en la tradició de la justícia espanyola quan es tracta de polítics independentistes, un pilar bàsic del sistema democràtic". Els postconvergents consideren que la decisió de la JEC és "la demostració de la connivència entre un sistema judicial" i "determinats interessos polítics".



Tant el PP com Ciutadans consideren que Puigdemont i els dos exconsellers són legalment "inelegibles" per no estar escrits al cens d'electors i per trobar-se en situació de "rebel·lia processal penal", després d'haver estat processats pel Tribunal Suprem. Lliures per Europa va presentar al·legacions argumentant que Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí són titulars del dret de sufragi i avisant que excloure'ls seria una vulneració de l'ordenament jurídic, no només l'espanyol, sinó també el de la Unió Europea.



Carles Puigdemont encapçalava la llista de Junts per Catalunya a les eleccions europees, el diputat d'ERC Toni Comín n'ocupava el número dos i l'exconsellera d'Educació, la independent Clara Ponsatí, que viu a Escòcia, la número tres.