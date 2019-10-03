Público
La Junta Electoral prohibeix la consulta sobre monarquia o República que s’havia de fer diumenge a Sabadell

L'argument és la proximitat amb les eleccions espanyoles, tot i que encara falta més d'un mes perquè es facin. La coordinadora que impulsa la iniciativa insisteix que la farà igualment. 

Una acte de la coordinadora de la consulta republicana de Sabadell.

La Junta Electoral de Zona ha prohibit la consulta popular que s’havia de fer aquest diumenge a Sabadell per escollir entre monarquia o república. La iniciativa, impulsada per la Coordinadora pro-Consulta 6-O, havia rebut el suport del ple municipal, però l’equip de govern, format pel PSC i Podem, ja se n’ha desmarcat i ha anunciat que acatarà la decisió de la Junta Electoral. L’argument per vetar la consulta, que era una iniciativa ciutadana, és que està massa a prop de les eleccions general del 10 de novembre, tot i que encara resta més d’un mes per als comicis.

Tot i que les opcions perquè la consulta finalment tiri endavant com estava previst inicialment -es comptava amb què l’Ajuntament facilitaria la cessió de 30 punts de votació- semblen complicades, el col·lectiu organitzador pretén mantenir-la. En aquest sentit, i segons informa Ràdio Sabadell, presentarà un recurs a la decisió de la Junta Electoral i, a més a més, en qualsevol cas pretén mantenir-la, perquè "no necessitem les taules ni les cadires de l'Ajuntament", segons ha explicat als micròfons de la ràdio local el president de Sabadell per la República, Joan Balart.

A la coordinadora hi participen diverses entitats de la ciutat. La pregunta prevista era “quin és el sistema que voldríeu?” i les opcions de resposta serien “república” o “monarquia”.

