La Junta Electoral prohibeix la consulta sobre monarquia o República que s’havia de fer diumenge a Sabadell

La Junta Electoral de Zona ha prohibit la consulta popular que s’havia de fer aquest diumenge a Sabadell per escollir entre monarquia o república. La iniciativa, impulsada per la Coordinadora pro-Consulta 6-O, havia rebut el suport del ple municipal, però l’equip de govern, format pel PSC i Podem, ja se n’ha desmarcat i ha anunciat que acatarà la decisió de la Junta Electoral. L’argument per vetar la consulta, que era una iniciativa ciutadana, és que està massa a prop de les eleccions general del 10 de novembre, tot i que encara resta més d’un mes per als comicis.
Tot i que les opcions perquè la consulta finalment tiri endavant com estava previst inicialment -es comptava amb què l’Ajuntament facilitaria la cessió de 30 punts de votació- semblen complicades, el col·lectiu organitzador pretén mantenir-la. En aquest sentit, i segons informa Ràdio Sabadell, presentarà un recurs a la decisió de la Junta Electoral i, a més a més, en qualsevol cas pretén mantenir-la, perquè "no necessitem les taules ni les cadires de l'Ajuntament", segons ha explicat als micròfons de la ràdio local el president de Sabadell per la República, Joan Balart.
A la coordinadora hi participen diverses entitats de la ciutat. La pregunta prevista era “quin és el sistema que voldríeu?” i les opcions de resposta serien “república” o “monarquia”.
