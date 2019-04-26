La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha emès expedients sancionadors al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, pel contingut del missatge institucional del dia de Sant Jordi i pels correus a funcionaris, ja que considera que incloïen missatges electorals. Torra ha estat denunciat a la JEC per Ciutadans, en el primer cas, i per Ciutadans i el PSC en el segon.



Es tracta de dues resolucions acordades durant la sessió de dijous durant la qual també s'ha autoritzat algunes entrevistes electorals a candidats independentistes a la presó, tot i que s'ha denegat d'altres al·legant que la sala de la presó on es fan estarà ocupada o no disponible en determinats moments.



La JEC considera que no té competències per autoritzar la petició del candidat per a les eleccions generals per ERC, Oriol Junqueras, perquè faci declaracions per videoconferència des de la presó la nit electoral de diumenge per valorar la jornada de votacions: la Junta al·lega que és un acte pel mateix dia de la votació, "data en la qual no cal realitzar actes de campanya".