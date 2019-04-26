Público
ELECCIONS 28-A La Junta Electoral sancionarà Torra pel seu missatge de Sant Jordi

També sancionarà el president de la Generalitat pels mails enviats a funcionaris amb contingut electoral. La JEC també denega la connexió per videoconferència amb Oriol Junqueras la nit electoral.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durant el discurs institucional de la Diada de Sant Jordi. CCMA

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha emès expedients sancionadors al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, pel contingut del missatge institucional del dia de Sant Jordi i pels correus a funcionaris, ja que considera que incloïen missatges electorals. Torra ha estat denunciat a la JEC per Ciutadans, en el primer cas, i per Ciutadans i el PSC en el segon.

Es tracta de dues resolucions acordades durant la sessió de dijous durant la qual també s'ha autoritzat algunes entrevistes electorals a candidats independentistes a la presó, tot i que s'ha denegat d'altres al·legant que la sala de la presó on es fan estarà ocupada o no disponible en determinats moments.

La JEC considera que no té competències per autoritzar la petició del candidat per a les eleccions generals per ERC, Oriol Junqueras, perquè faci declaracions per videoconferència des de la presó la nit electoral de diumenge per valorar la jornada de votacions: la Junta al·lega que és un acte pel mateix dia de la votació, "data en la qual no cal realitzar actes de campanya".

