Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Llaços grocs La Junta Electoral torna a ordenar la retirada de llaços i estelades dels edificis públics

Quim Torra té de termini fins aquest divendres per executar l'ordre de cara a les eleccions generals del 10 de novembre. El Govern ja va retirar la pancarta pels presos del Palau de la Generalitat la setmana passada per ordre del TSJC.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El moment en què personal de la Generalitat retira la pancarta amb el llaç groc. EUROPA PRESS / AVID ZORRAKINO

El moment en què personal de la Generalitat retira la pancarta amb el llaç groc. EUROPA PRESS / AVID ZORRAKINO

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) torna a instar que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, tregui els llaços grocs i les banderes estelades dels edificis públics, i ho haurà de fer abans d'aquest divendres 4 d'octubre. La JEC repeteix l'esquema del passat període electoral, quan abans de les eleccions generals del 28 d'abril ja va demanar la retirada dels símbols pels presos de les institucions.

La setmana passada, el Govern ja va despenjar la pancarta del balcó del Palau de la Generalitat per ordre del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que ho va imposar com a mesura cautelar en el marc de la causa oberta contra Torra.  En el seu lloc, hi van posar una altra on es podia llegir "llibertat d'opinió i d'expressió".

El president català serà jutjat el pròxim 18 de novembre per un presumpte delicte de desobediència després de no fer cas, dins del termini fixat per la JEC, a l'ordre de retirar la simbologia pels presos i exiliats i les estelades durant la campanya electoral del passat maig i abril.

Podeu consultar a continuació la resolució que la Junta ha dirigit al president de la Generalitat:

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas