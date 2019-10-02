La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) torna a instar que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, tregui els llaços grocs i les banderes estelades dels edificis públics, i ho haurà de fer abans d'aquest divendres 4 d'octubre. La JEC repeteix l'esquema del passat període electoral, quan abans de les eleccions generals del 28 d'abril ja va demanar la retirada dels símbols pels presos de les institucions.

La setmana passada, el Govern ja va despenjar la pancarta del balcó del Palau de la Generalitat per ordre del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que ho va imposar com a mesura cautelar en el marc de la causa oberta contra Torra. En el seu lloc, hi van posar una altra on es podia llegir "llibertat d'opinió i d'expressió".



El president català serà jutjat el pròxim 18 de novembre per un presumpte delicte de desobediència després de no fer cas, dins del termini fixat per la JEC, a l'ordre de retirar la simbologia pels presos i exiliats i les estelades durant la campanya electoral del passat maig i abril.



Podeu consultar a continuació la resolució que la Junta ha dirigit al president de la Generalitat: