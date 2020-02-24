La Justícia belga torna a citar Puig el 30 de març per decidir sobre l'euroordre

La justícia belga ha decidit ajornar la decisió sobre l'extradició de l'exconseller de Cultura Lluís Puig i ha tornat a citar les parts pel proper 30 de març. Aquest matí s'ha celebrat una vista de prop de tres hores en què l'equip jurídic de Puig ha defensat que patiria "una vulneració dels drets fonamentals" si fos extradit a l'Estat, després de la qual el tribunal de primera instància encarregat del cas ha proposat el recés fins a finals del mes que ve.



"Segueixo aquí lluitant i donant la cara (...), presentant-me davant la Justícia europea", ha afirmat Puig quan ha sortit dels jutjats, segons ha recollit l'Agència EFE.

​

La vista d'avui s'emmarca en el tercer intent de la justícia espanyola d'extradir l'exconseller. El jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena va emetre la tercera euroordre després de la sentència de l'1-O i reclama a Bèlgica que extraditi Puig pel delicte de malversació. La defensa de l'exconseller de Cultura ha al·legat que aquest delicte no té equivalència en la legislació belga i ha argumentat que a Espanya no tindria un judici just.



Tècnicament, el jutge belga podria dictar sentència el mateix 30 de març, però l'equip jurídic de Puig ho veu molt improbable i creu que aquell dia s'anunciarà la data de la decisió definitiva.



El cas de Puig s'ha deslligat del dels altres polítics exiliats al país, Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín, ja que com a eurodiputats tenen immunitat i estan pendents del suplicatori al Parlament Europeu.



El nou procés obert contra l'exconseller li impedirà participar a l'acte de Perpinyà d'aquest dissabte, ja que se li ha imposat com a mesura cautelar no abandonar Bèlgica mentre duri el procediment judicial.



