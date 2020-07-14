Justícia concedeix el tercer grau als presos polítics

El Departament de Justícia ha concedit el tercer grau als presos polítics, en acceptar la proposta que van fer les juntes de tractament de les presons de Lledoners, Puig de les Basses i Wad-Ras per unanimitat. Aquesta tarda s'ha notificat la decisió als presos, que a partir d'ara només hauran de dormir a la presó entre setmana. Si la Fiscalia recorre la decisió, podria ser el Tribunal Suprem qui validi o no el règim obert pels nou presos independentistes, condemnats a entre nou i 13 anys de presó en el judici del Procés.



Les juntes de tractament de les presons van fer pública la proposta del tercer grau el passat 2 de juliol, i Justícia disposava de dos mesos per validar-la, tot i que ja va anunciar que no esgotaria el termini. La revisió del grau dels presos polítics s'havia de fer com a tard el 9 de juliol, quan es complia la classificació inicial en segon grau, en una decisió que en aquella ocasió les juntes de tractament no van prendre per unanimitat.

En la roda de premsa en què va anunciar el tercer grau, el secretari de Mesures Penals, Reinserció i Atenció a la Víctima de Catalunya, Armand Calderó, va demanar que la decisió de les juntes no es fes servir com a "armes llancívoles". "Les juntes fan la seva feina. Són decisions tècniques que, no obstant, tenen conseqüències polítiques". Segons Calderó, l'article 72.4 de la llei penitenciària resumeix la situació actual: "No es pot mantenir en un grau inferior a algú que pot estar en un grau superior".



Tenint en compte que els nou presos polítics ja surten de dilluns a divendres de la presó per anar a treballar o exercir tasques de voluntariat, la concessió del règim obert sobretot canviarà la situació els cap de setmana, ja que podran anar a dormir a casa seva i no haver de fer-ho al centre penitenciari respectiu.

