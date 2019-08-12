Público
VENTRES DE LLOGUER Justícia demana a la Fiscalia que investigui les agències de ventres de lloguer que operen a Espanya

El Ministeri recorda que és una pràctica prohibida per la legislació espanyola i les agències que ofereixen aquests serveis al nostre país "es lucren mitjançant aquesta activitat il·legal que realitzen a tercers països".

Imatge d'arxiu de la concentració en contra de fira "Surrofair" de promoció de la gestació subrogada que va celebrar-se a Madrid / EFE

El Ministeri de Justícia ha sol·licitat a la Fiscalia General de l'Estat que iniciï una recerca sobre les activitats de les agències de ventres de lloguer que operen a Espanya.

Segons recorda aquest dilluns el Ministeri en un comunicat, és una pràctica prohibida per la legislació espanyola i les agències que ofereixen aquests serveis al nostre país "es lucren mitjançant aquesta activitat il·legal que realitzen en tercers països".

Altres circumstàncies que té en compte l'Executiu en la seva petició són la possibilitat que en aquests tercers països es vulnerin els drets de les dones gestants i que, a vegades, es facin passar per fills a nens nascuts sense cap relació genètica amb les parelles. Tot això sense perjudici de donar solució a les situacions que s'hagin creat atenent l'interès superior del menor, subratlla Justícia.

