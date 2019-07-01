La justícia europea rebutja que Puigdemont i Comín prenguin possessió dimarts de l'escó com a eurodiputats

La justícia europea rebutja el dret dels eurodiputats electes a l'exili, Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín, d'assistir al ple constitutiu del Parlament Europeu d'aquest dimarts. El Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) no es pronunciarà sobre el fons de la qüestió fins que no hi hagi una sentència definitiva, i només ha resolt el recurs interposat per tots dos polítics independentistes després que la Junta Electoral Central els negués la possibilitat d'assistir al ple, ja que no van jurar el càrrec de manera presencial.



Tant Puigdemont com Comín havien demanat que es prenguessin mesures cautelars per tal que tots dos poguessin començar a exercir com a diputats europeus, a l'espera que el tribunal de Luxemburg es pronunciï sobre els seus casos.

Puigdemont va presentar divendres passat un recurs davant del Tribunal amb seu a Luxemburg reclamant mesures urgents perquè se'l reconegui com a eurodiputat i pugui prendre possessió del seu escó al nou Parlament Europeu que es constituirà aquest dimarts, 2 de juliol, a Estrasburg.



El recurs va ser presentat en nom de Puigdemont i de l'exconseller i número dos a la llista de JxCAT a les eleccions europees del 26 de maig, Toni Comín, també escollit eurodiputat.

