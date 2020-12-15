La justícia europea rebutja el recurs de Junqueras sobre el seu escó

El Tribunal General de la Unió Europea (TGUE) ha rebutjat admetre el recurs d'Oriol Junqueras contra la decisió del Parlament Europeu de declarar vacant el seu escó. El tribunal de primera instància a Luxemburg ha conclòs que l'Eurocambra no té cap competència per controlar la decisió de les autoritats espanyoles sobre l'anul·lació del mandat del líder d'ERC com a eurodiputat. A més, el TGUE diu que la cambra europea tampoc es podia oposar a la decisió del Tribunal Suprem que va suspendre el mandat de Junqueras per la condemna en el cas de l'1-O, malgrat que el Tribunal de Justícia de la UE li va reconèixer la immunitat ara fa un any. Per tant, el TGUE considera que la decisió de l'Eurocambra no pot ser objecte d'un recurs d'anul·lació.

El TGUE recorda que la verificació del compliment de les sentències de Luxemburg correspon als tribunals dels estats membre i, en última instància, al mateix Tribunal de Justícia de la UE. La decisió d'aquest dimarts encara es pot recórrer davant d'aquest tribunal en última instància.