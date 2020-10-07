Estàs llegint: La Justícia grega condemna els dirigents d'Alba Daurada per dirigir una banda criminal

EXTREMA DRETA

La Justícia grega condemna els dirigents d'Alba Daurada per dirigir una banda criminal

La decisió del Tribunal d'Apel·lacions d'Atenes fa història a Grècia i en el moviment antifeixista, en entendre que els crims comesos pels militants del partit polític neonazi, que va arribar a ser tercera força política de país, es van realitzar sota l'empara i ordres de la cúpula de l'organització.

Juicio Amanecer Dorado
Imatge del judici a dirigents d'Alba Daurada. (ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS | REUTERS)

atenes

efe

El Tribunal d'Apel·lacions d'Atenes ha declarat aquest dimecres la cúpula d'Alba Daurada, inclòs el seu líder, Nikolaos Mijaloliakos, culpable de dirigir una organització criminal. Es tracta d'una decisió que fa història a Grècia i en el moviment antifeixista, en entendre que els crims comesos pels membres i militants del partit polític neonazi, que va arribar a ser la tercera força política de país, es van realitzar sota l'empara i ordres de la cúpula de l'organització.

Mijaloliakos i sis líders d'Alba Daurada han estat declarats culpables de direcció de banda criminal, mentre altres divuit persones ho han estat de pertinença a aquesta organització criminal.

