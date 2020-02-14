La justícia prohibeix els llaços grocs a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona no podrà lluir cap llaç groc a la façana perquè són un "símbol partidista". Així ho considera una sentència judicial del contenciós administratiu número 6 de Barcelona, que li dona la raó a l'associació Advocats Catalans per la Constitució, i ha dictaminat que la prohibició és permanent, i no només pels períodes electorals, tal com havia marcat fins ara la Junta Electoral.

El jutge assegura que penjar el llaç xoca amb la neutralitat institucional, ja que posiciona el consistori i discrimina part de la ciutadania: "L'ostentació d'aquest símbol partidista en els edificis municipals xoca frontalment i manifestament amb els principis de neutralitat institucional i objectivitat als quals està sotmesa l'administració pública".

En aquests moments, no hi ha cap llaç penjat a la façana de l'ajuntament, ja que el 27 de setembre els funcionaris el van retirar a petició de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de cara a les eleccions del 10 de novembre. L'últim cop que es va penjar va ser el 17 de junt, després de les eleccions municipals i europees del 26 de maig, després de ser retirat també per ordres de la Junta.

La sentència no és ferma i es pot recórrer a instàncies superiors. El Govern municipal estudia si fer-ho i defensar que el llaç groc no és un símbol partidista, tal com defensen els partits independentistes.