La justícia prohibeix els llaços grocs a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona

Considera que es tracta d'un símbol partidista i que discrimina part de la ciutadania de la ciutat. Fins ara, els llaços grocs s'havien retirat de les institucions públiques de manera temporal durant els períodes electorals, tal com demanava la Junta Electoral.

Façana de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona abans de la retirada del llaç groc. EFE
L'Ajuntament de Barcelona no podrà lluir cap llaç groc a la façana perquè són un "símbol partidista". Així ho considera una sentència judicial del contenciós administratiu número 6 de Barcelona, que li dona la raó a l'associació Advocats Catalans per la Constitució, i ha dictaminat que la prohibició és permanent, i no només pels períodes electorals, tal com havia marcat fins ara la Junta Electoral.

El jutge assegura que penjar el llaç xoca amb la neutralitat institucional, ja que posiciona el consistori i discrimina part de la ciutadania: "L'ostentació d'aquest símbol partidista en els edificis municipals xoca frontalment i manifestament amb els principis de neutralitat institucional i objectivitat als quals està sotmesa l'administració pública".

En aquests moments, no hi ha cap llaç penjat a la façana de l'ajuntament, ja que el 27 de setembre els funcionaris el van retirar a petició de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de cara a les eleccions del 10 de novembre. L'últim cop que es va penjar va ser el 17 de junt, després de les eleccions municipals i europees del 26 de maig, després de ser retirat també per ordres de la Junta.

La sentència no és ferma i es pot recórrer a instàncies superiors. El Govern municipal estudia si fer-ho i defensar que el llaç groc no és un símbol partidista, tal com defensen els partits independentistes.

