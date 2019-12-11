El jutge de Barbastre ordena al Museu de Lleida que entregui 111 obres d'art de la Franja a l'Aragó

El jutge de Barbastre ha ordenat al Museu de Lleida que entregui les 111 obres d'art de la Franja a les parròquies originàries, que ara pertanyen a la diòcesi de Barbastre-Montsó. Durant el judici civil, el bisbat de Lleida va acreditar la compravenda d'una vuitantena de les peces en litigi, però la sentència dona més pes a un acord del 2008, on el mateix bisbat de Lleida reconeix que les obres són propietat legítima del bisbat de Barbastre-Montsó.

El jutge no contempla cap indemnització al museu per haver-les restaurat i conservat durant un segle. El litigi va començar l'any 1995, quan les esglésies de la Franja es van segregar del bisbat de Lleida i van passar a dependre del de Barbastre-Montsó. El judici va quedar vist per sentència el passat mes de maig.



El bisbat de Barbastre-Montsó va iniciar el judici en considerar que no hi havia cap prova que acredités la compravenda de les obres, una argumentació que el bisbat de Lleida va voler rebatre presentant documentació nova amb la qual demostrava la compra de 83 peces.



La sentència s'ha fet pública just el dia que fa dos anys de l'operació judicial i policial de trasllat de les obres a l'Aragó del Monestir de Sixena, durant la intervenció de la Generalitat de Catalunya amb l'aplicació de l'article 155.