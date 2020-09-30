Revés judicial pel complex Hard Rock projectat a Vila-seca i Salou

El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha declarat parcialment nul el Pla director urbanístic de reordenació de l'àmbit del centre recreatiu turístic de Vila- Seca i Salou. La declaració de nul·litat ha afectat el Sector 1 d'aquest pla, que és on es preveia construir el complex del Hard Rock. El Tribunal ha pogut constatar que els espais lliures previstos en aquest sector "no gaudien de la funcionalitat adequada", a banda que "bona part del sòl" destinat a aquests usos es troba "en una zona de risc d’accidents greus, provinents de la indústria química".

A parer del magistrat, l’ús i gaudi general d’aquests espais lliures es pretenia sotmetre a unes limitacions i a uns criteris de disseny "destinats a restringir sensiblement llur destinació pròpia o natural, com podrien ser les de l’esbarjo o el lleure". I tot això, "a conseqüència de la inadequada ubicació" de bona part del sòl esmentat en una zona de "risc d’accidents greus", provinents de la indústria química.

D'aquesta manera, el jutge resol el contenciós plantejat per la plataforma Aturem BCN World i per l'entitat ecologista GEPEC. Fonts de la plataforma han explicat a l'ACN que el sector 1 declarat nul és el que inclou els anomenats CTI (Complexos Turístics Integrats), allà on havien d'anar primer BCN World i ara Hard Rock.

Per la seva banda, el Departament de Territori i Sostenibilitat ha destacat que la sentència "manté vigent" el pla director urbanístic, atès que "només estima parcialment" el recurs en "qüestionar la funcionalitat" dels espais lliures i dels equipaments públics del Sector 1, i desestima la resta de pretensions de la demanda. Ara, els serveis jurídics de la Generalitat estan valorant el contingut de la decisió judicial i el Govern anuncia que presentaran un recurs de cassació.