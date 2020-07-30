Un jutge investiga la gestió del Govern a les residències de gent gran durant l'emergència sanitària

Un jutge de Barcelona investiga per malversació i homicidi imprudent la gestió de la Generalitat a les residències de gent gran, així com l'actuació dels propis centres, tant públics com privats, durant l'emergència sanitària pel coronavirus. Segons ha avançat El Periódico i han confirmat a Efe fonts de la investigació, agents de la Guàrdia Civil han acudit aquest dimecres a les conselleries de Salut i Afers Socials per ordre del titular del jutjat d'instrucció número 1 de Barcelona per recollir expedients vinculats a la compra de material sanitari i informació sobre les residències de gent gran que van ser intervingudes per la Generalitat durant l'estat d'alarma.

Els agents també han recollit informació sobre els residents que van ser traslladats de centre, les mesures d'aïllament, la xifra de contagiats i morts per coronavirus, així com les proves PCR que es van practicar, segons les fonts. A més, en el marc d'aquesta investigació, la Guàrdia Civil també ha pres declaració com a testimoni a la presidenta de la patronal Associació Catalana de Recursos Assistencials (ACRA), Cinta Pascual, i al Cercle Empresarial d'Atenció a les Persones Dependents, per a saber de primera mà si van adquirir material sanitari, qui eren els seus interlocutors en la Generalitat i si les seves propostes van ser ateses per l'administració.



El jutge indaga si en la gestió dels centres, tant per part del Govern com de les pròpies residències, s'han comès errors de coordinació, dèficit en l'atenció als interns i si van funcionar els protocols de prevenció davant el coronavirus.