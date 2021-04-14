El jutge de vigilància penitenciària desestima els recursos de Sànchez, Turull i Rull i els manté sense el tercer grau

barcelona
El jutjat de vigilància 5 de Barcelona ha desestimat els recursos de Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull i Josep rull contra la interlocutòria que els retirava el tercer grau. El jutge manté el mateix criteri que va emprar per estimar el recurs de la Fiscalia el passat 9 de març i privar-los de la semillibertat, afirmant que "no pot acordar-se la progressió a un règim obert quan encara s'aprecien dèficits nuclears en l'intern com és la manca d'assumpció delictiva.
El magistrat considera que "no es tracta d'una nova condemna" i que no s'està "castigant" la ideologia dels condemnats. Creu que els presos polítics no estan reconeixent el delicte, per la qual cosa no es justifica la "progressió" cap a un règim de tercer grau.
