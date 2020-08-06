La jutgessa autoritza "de forma immediata" dos permisos de sis dies per a Jordi Cuixart

La titular del jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 5 de Catalunya ha aprovat aquest dijous dos permisos de sis dies per al president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, que podrà fer "de forma immediata". Es tracta del mateix jutjat que el 28 de juliol va suspendre el tercer grau penitenciari a Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez, després que la Fiscalia presentés un recurs per demanar-ho, i que aquest dilluns va aprovar un permís de tres dies per a Quim Forn. La junta de tractament de Lledoners va aprovar aquests permisos el 14 de maig i el 9 de juliol, segons ha informat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya.

L'intern compleix amb dos requisits del reglament penitenciari per gaudir de permisos, apunta la jutgessa, ja que des del 14 de gener de 2020 ha complert la primera quarta part de la condemna i ho ha fet amb bona conducta. Afegeix que Cuixart "reconeix els fets provats en la sentència, assumeix les conseqüències dels seus actes i mostra motivació pel canvi". En contra de l'argument de la Fiscalia sobre la manca de penediment, la magistrada escriu que Cuixart "reconeix els fets delictius, però no està d'acord amb la seva qualificació jurídica, i no mostra penediment, defensant la seva innocència, la qual cosa no deixa de ser un pensament i decisió legítims, ja que la normativa penitenciària no imposa l'obligació al condemnat de penedir-se ni que sigui declarat culpable i prescindeixi de la seva declaració d'innocència".



Com també va demanar en la concessió del permís a Quim Forn dilluns passat, la jutgessa diu que farà un "seguiment específic" dels dies de permís, de manera que el centre haurà de comunicar al jutjat "el resultat i incidències" abans d'autoritzar-ne un altre.