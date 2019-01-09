La jutgessa ordena l'ingrés a presó d'Oriol Pujol pel cas de les ITV

Una jutge de l'Audiència de Barcelona ha ordenat aquest dimecres l'ingrés a la presó de l'exdiputat de CiU Oriol Pujol per complir la pena de dos anys i mig que li va ser imposada pel cas de les ITV, si bé aquesta resolució es pot recórrer, la qual cosa deixaria en suspens la seva entrada a presó fins que fos ferma.



Segons ha informat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), la magistrada de la secció 20 de l'Audiència, encarregada de resoldre l'execució de condemna a Oriol Pujol, ha desestimat la seva petició de commutar per treballs en benefici a la comunitat la pena de presó que li va ser imposada per usar la seva influència política per afavorir a empresaris afins i cobrar comissions il·legals en el cas de les ITV.



No obstant això, la resolució adoptada per la magistrada es pot recórrer, la qual cosa suspendria l'ingrés efectiu a la presó del fill menor de l'expresident de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol fins a la decisió final, segons el TSJC.