El jutjat número 13 descarta processar per organització criminal Sanchis, Gordillo i 26 investigats més per l'organització de l'1-O

La titular del Jutjat d'Instrucció 13 de Barcelona, ​​que investiga la logística de l'1-O, ha descartat processar per presumpta organització criminal 28 investigats en la causa, entre ells el secretari de Comunicació i exsecretari de Difusió de la Generalitat, Antoni Molons; a la presidenta en funcions de la CCMA, Núria Llorach; als directors de TV3, Vicent Sanchis, i Catalunya Ràdio, Saül Gordillo; el director corporatiu, comercial i de màrqueting de la CCMA, Martí Patxot, i excàrrecs del Diplocat.



No ha acceptat la petició formulada per la Fiscalia. Altres persones afectades per la demanda eren l'exsecretari general de Presidència Joaquim Nin; el director de Comunicació, Jaume Clotet; el secretari general de Treball, Josep Ginesta; l'exdirector del Diplocat Albert Royo, l'exdirector de la delegació de la Generalitat davant la UE Amadeu Altafaj, i l'exdirectora de Serveis de la Secretaria General d'Economia Natàlia Garriga.

La jutge instructora considera que "no resulta de les actuacions que es comptés amb la infraestructura adequada per a realitzar un pla criminal ni que existís un acord associatiu durador i no purament transitori", requisits per atribuir un delicte d'organització criminal. Per això, deixa fora de l'ordre de processament aquest delicte si bé puntualitza que les acusacions podran qualificar-se posteriorment quan redactin els seus escrits d'acusació, ja que "el substancial en l'ordre de processament són els fets i no les qualificacions jurídiques".



En la seva interlocutòria, la magistrada Alejandra Gil descarta finalment processar l'exsecretària general de Governació Meritxell Masó; l'excap de l'àrea de processos electorals Montserrat Vidal i el conseller de l'empresa Indugraff Josep Maria Gispert, i d'aquesta manera accepta la petició de la Fiscalia, que no els considerava autors de cap delicte.



Entre els investigats n'hi ha 17 que ho són per malversació i la jutge ha confirmat la fiança solidària de 5,8 milions, que ja s'ha cobert.

