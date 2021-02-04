El jutjat rebutja que Roger Español rebés l’impacte de la bola de goma de forma deliberada o imprudent

barcelona
El jutjat d’instrucció número 7 de Barcelona ha rebutjat que l’impacte d’una bola de goma policial a Roger Español durant l’1-O, que li va treure un ull, fos intencionat o imprudent. Així, ha descartat convertir la causa judicial en un procés de sumari, procediment adequat pels delictes dolosos i imprudents, com va passar en el cas d’Esther Quintana. El magistrat instructor no veu indicis que acreditin que el tret d’un antiavalots de la Policia Nacional busqués causar lesions, ni tant sols com a dol eventual, és a dir, acceptant les possibles conseqüències, ja que la bola primer va rebotar a terra. La defensa d’Español recorrerà la decisió a l’Audiència de Barcelona.
Segons l’Associació de Defensa dels Drets Humans Irídia, que porta la defensa d’Español, el magistrat fa una valoració en un moment processal no oportú i que hauria de ser feta durant el judici. "Ho neguen fins i tot quan no toca negar l'evidència. Ara tenen pressa", ha etzibat Español en una piulada. El magistrat diu que l’agent va disparar la bola a terra, no pas directament contra Español, i que prèviament ja havia disparat almenys dos trets més, en un ambient de certa tensió per les càrregues policials a l’escola Ramon Llull de la capital catalana.
Però Irídia diu que la bola va ser disparada a 15 metres de la víctima, mentre que els protocols policials estableixen una distància mínima de 50 metres i sempre en situacions d’extrema violència i perill, cosa que en aquell moment no passava perquè la policia ja s’estava retirant. A més, l’entitat assegura que l’agent va disparar tres cops contra Español, fins que li va impactar a l’ull, cosa que el magistrat nega.
