El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària rebutja suspendre cautelarment el tercer grau de Bassa i Forcadell

El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 1 de Catalunya ha rebutjat aquest dimarts suspendre cautelarment el tercer grau penitenciari de l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell i l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa, com demanava la Fiscalia. Després que la Generalitat els concedís la semillibertat fa unes setmanes, la Fiscalia va presentar recurs en contra i va demanar que mentre es resolgués el recurs, el jutjat suspengués provisionalment el tercer grau. Ara el magistrat, com ja va fer l’estiu passat, assegura que això no està previst a la llei, que només ho diu literalment per quan el recurs es presenta contra una resolució judicial, i no pas contra una resolució administrativa.

En dues breus interlocutòries iguals, el magistrat recorda que la llei només preveu suspendre cautelarment el tercer grau mentre es resol el recurs d’apel·lació per delicte greu davant l’Audiència provincial, la Nacional o el Suprem, contra una resolució judicial del jutjat de vigilància penitenciària. En canvi, la llei no parla de suspendre l’excarceració mentre es resol el recurs d’alçada contra la decisió administrativa, tot i que un altre jutge de vigilància penitenciària sí que ho va interpretar així el juliol passat amb els set presos de Lledoners.



Segons el magistrat, la suspensió ara, durant el recurs d’alçada i abans del recurs d’apel·lació "pot afectar el principi de legalitat", ja que no està expressament regulada. A més, la suspensió "pot afectar una restricció de drets".