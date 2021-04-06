El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària retira el tercer grau de Bassa i Forcadell

El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 1 de Catalunya ha revocat el tercer grau de Carme Forcadell i Dolors Bassa, estimant el recurs de la Fiscalia. El jutjat diu que no pot mantenir el tercer grau amb els mateixos arguments que ho va fer fa uns mesos, quan el Tribunal Suprem després va revocar aquella decisió, ja que considera que les circumstàncies són molt similars.

Per tot això, igual que va passar amb els set presos independentistes de Lledoners, l’expresidenta del Parlament i l’exconsellera hauran de tornar aquest dimarts a la presó de Wad-Ras de Barcelona i a Puig de les Basses de Figueres i aquest dimecres ja no tornaran a sortir com feien cada dia d'ençà que al gener la Generalitat els va concedir la semillibertat.



El magistrat es refereix en les dues interlocutòries a la resolució del Suprem i diu que concedir el tercer grau abans del compliment del 25% de la pena requereix una justificació "reforçada", amb un temps "d'estudi suficient" per part dels serveis penitenciaris. Per contra, al·lega que no hi ha molta informació sobre l'evolució de Forcadell i Bassa als seus expedients. Totes dues ja van complir la quarta part de la condemna mentre ja estaven en règim de tercer grau, el passat 11 de febrer.



Forcadell ha recordat per xarxes socials que fa 1111 que és a la presó i ha desitjat que "ningú més sigui empresonat per defensar la sobirania del Parlament":