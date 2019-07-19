JxCat es decanta pel no a Sánchez, mentre que ERC no revela el seu vot

Si no hi ha un canvi d’última hora, els diputats de Junts per Catalunya votaran “no” a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez com a president espanyol, mentre que ERC, que té una posició més matisada, no ha revelat el sentit del seu vot al debat d’investidura, que arrencarà dilluns. La posició de JxCat l’ha explicat aquest divendres la diputada al Congrés Laura Borràs, després de la reunió que ha celebrat la formació al Parlament i de visitar dijous Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull i Jordi Turull a la presó de Lledoners. En concret, Borràs ha deixat clar que la formació aposta pel no per la “incapacitat” de Pedro Sánchez de fer front al “complex escenari” que hi ha ara mateix per a la governabilitat de l’Estat.



“Hi ha molts motius per votar que no”, ha insistit Borràs, per afegir que “no sabem què hem de votar, si hem de votar un govern en solitari, un govern de Podem, si és amb vetos personalistes o quines condicions hi haurà respecte de Catalunya”. Tot i que previsiblement JxCat no es mourà de la negativa a Sánchez, la diputada ha subratllat que no tanquen l’opció a canviar de parer fins al dilluns al vespre, sempre que hi hagi una proposta de “diàleg real” per part del PSOE. El que no pensen fer és donar més “xecs en blanc” a Sánchez ni “regalarà els vots a canvi de res”. Fa unes setmanes, els tres diputats presos de JxCat -Sànchez, Rull i Turull- van defensar en una carta abstenir-se en la votació d’investidura.



Pel que fa a ERC, l’encarregat de situar la posició del partit ha estat Gabriel Rufián. En una compareixença a la seu del partit, ha demanat que PSOE i Podemos s’entenguin i ha deixat clar que si és per a ERC no hi haurà repetició electoral, si bé no ha confirmat el sentit del vot. El diputat al Congrés ha demanat a Sánchez que surti de “l’immobilisme”, a banda de reclamar a PSOE i Podemos que siguin “responsables” i facin política per tal que aquesta legislatura sigui la de la “resolució del conflicte” català.



En qualsevol cas, Rufián ha reclamat l’entesa entre PSOE i Podemos per impedir que, en unes noves eleccions, arribi al poder el tripartit de dretes. Sobre el vot d’ERC s’ha limitat a dir que “no ens podem posicionar sobre una cosa que no existeix”, en referència al no acord que hi ha actualment entre socialistes i Podemos.

