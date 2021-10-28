JxCat registra una esmena a la totalitat als pressupostos de l'Estat

JxCat ja ha registrat al Congrés la seva esmena a la totalitat als pressupostos de l'Estat. Així ho ha anunciat la presidenta del grup parlamentari a Madrid, Míriam Nogueras, en una roda de premsa aquest dijous a la tarda des de la seu del partit, acompanyada del portaveu al Senat, Josep Lluís Cleries. Nogueras ha instat ERC a presentar també la seva esmena a la totalitat, abans que acabi el termini, que és aquest divendres a les 14 hores. La CUP també ha anunciat que en presentarà una.

Nogueras ha lamentat que no s'hagin pogut coordinar amb ERC sobre les esmenes a la totalitat

L'executiva de Junts havia decidit al matí deixar unes hores de marge per negociar amb el Govern espanyol, però Nogueras ha constatat que l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez "no s'ha mogut". JxCat ha argumentat que cal ser "exigents" i aprofitar "tota la força" de l'independentisme, en comptes de ser "ingenus" amb Madrid. Cleries ha insistit que Junts té "voluntat de negociar", però no acceptarà pas que l'Estat torni a "aixecar la camisa un any més".



Nogueras ha assegurat que el seu grup -format per quatre diputats- ha demanat fins a tres vegades reunir-se amb ERC per coordinar les esmenes a la totalitat als pressupostos, però ha lamentat que no s'hagi pogut dur a terme. La líder de Junts al Congrés ha afegit que, avui, votar a favor dels pressupostos vol dir "votar a favor que a Catalunya només hi arribi la meitat del que estava pressupostat". Nogueras ha reiterat que l'any passat ERC va donar confiança a l'executiu espanyol, però que avui es pot afirmar que el govern de l'Estat "no és un govern que compleixi".

