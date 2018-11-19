JxCat reobre al Parlament la via de la investidura telemàtica de Puigdemont

La comissió del reglament del Parlament s'ha constituït aquesta tarda per començar a estudiar la possible investidura de Carles Puigdemont. L'òrgan neix amb la voluntat de proposar una reforma del reglament de la cambra que introdueixi una fórmula telemàtica per investir un president, fet que permetria a Puigdemont tornar a la Generalitat des de Brussel·les. La comissió del reglament ha sorgit a proposta de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat).



Al contrari, les posicions d'ERC semblen apuntar que la investidura telemàtica no és una prioritat pels republicans, que han fet propostes de reformes en altres línies -com ara l'establiment de quotes de gènere o l'agilització de la cambra-, però no pas en la direcció de facilitar el retorn al càrrec a Puigdemont.

L'enèsima diferència entre els dos grups s'ha tornat a veure aquest dilluns amb les intervencions dels diputats presents. El portaveu parlamentari de JxCat, Albert Batet, ha posat sobre la taula les investidures fallides a causa de la intervenció de l'Estat, i ha demanat "respectar" el drets dels diputats. Per la seva banda, el president de la cambra, Roger Torrent, ha demanat "reflexionar" sobre els "reptes" que queden per solucionar: "Demano que s'aproximin a això amb voluntat d'unanimitat per reformar el text", ha dit.



Per la seva banda, Ciutadans (C's) ha posat al centre del debat a Carles Puigdemont i ha criticat que la reforma es dugui a terme amb l'única intenció de fer-lo president: "Pretenen investir Puigdemont a distànica, però el problema bàsic és que està suspès i fugit de la justícia. En cap cas un senyor fugat de la justícia podrà ser investit", ha dit el portaveu del partit taronja, Carlos Carrizosa. El PSC comparteix oposició pel que fa a la modificació del reglament: "És poc assenyat fer-ho d'aquesta manera", ha dit el diputat Ferran Pedret, qui ha qualificat de "temeritat" la reforma. La CUP també manté la negativa per considerar-ho un fet "simbòlic", mentre que el PP s'ha mantingut ferm en la seva discrepància a l'hora d'investir a Puigdemont.



