JxCat revela que ERC els ha dit que no canviaran la seva abstenció per les resolucions de la JEC

La portaveu de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) al Congrés dels Diputats, Laura Borràs, ha revelat aquest dissabte que ERC ja els ha dit que no deixaran d'abstenir-se per les resolucions de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que ahir van inhabilitar al president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, i al líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, com a eurodiputat.



Quan se li ha preguntat en arribar a la primera jornada del debat d'investidura si pensava que ERC canviaria la seva posició i deixaria d'abstenir-se i per tant facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, Borràs ha contestat breument: "Ja ens han dit que no".

Ahir, la JEC va aplicar a Torra i Junqueras la llei de 2011 que declara inelegibles per a càrrec públic a qualsevol candidat que hagi estat condemnat en sentència judicial, ja que el primer va ser condemnat per no haver retirat els llaços grocs d'edificis oficials durant la campanya electoral i el segon al judici al Procés.



La JEC, aplicant aquest apartat, va inhabilitar com a diputat autonòmic i per tant com a president de la Generalitat a Torra i va notificar al Tribunal de Justícia de la UE que Junqueras ja no és eurodiputat, malgrat que aquest òrgan comunitari va sentenciar fa dies que el líder d'ERC hauria d'haver estat alliberat de la seva presó provisional per prendre possessió de l'acta d'eurodiputat.



ERC ha convocat per a aquest dissabte al matí una reunió extraordinària de la seva Executiva per "valorar les conseqüències" de la decisió de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) d'inhabilitar el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.



Fonts del partit han explicat que la trobada servirà "per analitzar la decisió de la JEC, coordinar la resposta i valorar les conseqüències en el calendari polític immediat".