JxCat se suma a la resta de grups del Parlament per condemnar la corrupció de CDC

Junts per Catalunya s'ha sumat a la resta de grups en una declaració institucional aprovada pel Parlament que rebutja "amb contundència" les pràctiques corruptes del conegut com a 'cas Palau' que han provocat la condemna a Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC). La declaració exigeix el retorn "ràpid" dels 6,6 milions "espoliats de les arques públiques" pel partit.



Amb aquesta declaració, aprovada al ple d'aquest dijous, la Cambra ha demanat "una condemna d'aquests fets i un compromís sòlid contra aquestes pràctiques". Per això, el Parlament ha expressat "el seu rebuig total i unànime de qualsevol pràctica corrupta" i ha assenyalat particularment el 'cas Palau' "per la seva actualitat i gravetat".



La cambra, en boca del secretari segon de la Mesa, David Pérez (PSC), ha reclamat que la ciutadania pugui confiar en les seves institucions "i que els abusos de poder en benefici privat no quedin impunes" per tal d'assolir una democràcia sòlida. No fer-ho i no lluitar per evitar nous casos de corrupció "malmet la confiança que hauria d'existir entre la societat i els seus governants". I és que el Parlament veu la corrupció com "una de les majors amenaces per a les societats democràtiques" que, a més, té un impacte "clarament negatiu" sobre la confiança pública. "El poble de Catalunya mereix una democràcia allunyada de tota sospita", conclou el text.