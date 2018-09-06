L'activista del CDR acusat de rebel·lió des de Brussel·les: "He triat l'exili perquè crec que és una bona forma de seguir lluitant"

L'exiliat a l'ombra de les càmeres, l'activista Adrià Carrasco, ha comparegut aquest dijous davant dels mitjans des de Brussel·les, Bèlgica, on aquesta setmana s'ha sabut que resideix des de que va sortir del país. Cinc mesos després que la Policia Nacional anés a buscar-lo a casa seva, a la localitat d'Espluges de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat), per la seva participació en els talls de carretera de Setmana Santa convocats pels comités, Carrasco revela el seu parador i fa les primeres declaracions públiques sobre el seu cas.



Carrasco, acompanyat del seu advocat i d'un membre del grup de suport ha donat el seu relat sobre la sortida de l'Estat espanyol cap a Bèlgica: "He triat l'exili perquè crec que és una bona forma de seguir lluitant. A Espanya no tinc cap garantia de tenir un judici just. En la mateixa operació policial, l'activista Tamara Carrasco sí que va ser detinguda: "No em van trobar, vaig poder escapar. La companya Tamara no va tenir la mateixa sort i se la van emportar a Madrid. Ara està presa al seu poble", ha recordat, en referència a les mesures cautelars que que l'Audiència Nacional ha aplicat a la viladecanenca que no li permeten sortir del municipi.



El jove de 25 anys ha denunciat que les acusacions "injustes" de terrorisme, rebel·lió i sedició que pengen sobre ell responen a una estratègia repressiva de l'Estat global cap a tot l'independentisme: "Els polítics que estan presos i exiliats estan acusats de rebel·lió. Aquest delicte no s'entén si no hi ha violència i aquesta violència l'estan buscant amb nosaltres, els CDRs. Però els CDRs no som terroristes. Som el poble organitzat que s'ha ajuntat per exercir el poder popular", ha dit.







