L'Advocacia de l'Estat es renta les mans respecte els avals de l'ICF al Tribunal de Comptes pel cas de l'Acció Exterior 

L'Advocacia General de l'Estat ha conclòs que no pot emetre l'informe que va sol·licitar-li la delegada instructora del Tribunal de Comptes, Esperanza García, sobre els avals de l'Institut Català de Finances (ICF) als 34 excàrrecs del Govern a qui reclama una fiança de 5,4 milions d'euros per l'acció exterior de la Generalitat entre 2011 i 2017. L'òrgan del Ministeri de Justícia considera que pot afectar la imparcialitat que requereix el procediment perquè l'Advocacia de l'Estat n'és part. També afirma que es veurien afectats els principis de contradicció i igualtat perquè a la resta de parts no se'ls ha demanat l'opinió.

L'advocat de l'Estat davant del Tribunal de Comptes, Rafael García Monteys, ja va qüestionar a principis d'agost que s'hagués de pronunciar i va elevar una consulta als seus superiors, que ara es pronuncien donant-li la raó. El Tribunal de Comptes va demanar l'informe, abans de decidir si accepta els avals, perquè va expressar dubtes sobre la legalitat de la fórmula.



En un comunicat, el Ministeri de Justícia explica que l'Advocacia de l'Estat indica que l'enjudiciament de la qüestió s'ha de fer conforme al decret del Govern que crea el fons per als avals i recorda que no ha estat declarat inconstitucional ni ha estat suspès cautelarment.