L'Agència Europea del Medicament conclou que la vacuna d'AstraZeneca és "segura i eficaç"

El Comitè per a l'Avaluació de Riscos en Farmacovigilància (PRAC, per les sigles en anglès), de l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA, també per les sigles en anglès) ha comunicat aquest dijous, després d'analitzar els casos de trombosi ocorreguts en persones a les que s'havia administrat la vacuna contra la Covid-19 d'AstraZeneca, que és "segura i eficaç" i els seus beneficis "superen amb escreix" els riscos.



Així, la directora executiva de l'EMA, Emer Cooke, ha considerat que els experts han arribat a una "clara conclusió científica" que aquesta vacuna està "beneficiant i protegint" els ciutadans contra la Covid-19 i "no està associada amb el creixement de casos" de tromboembolisme, tot i que s'inclourà una advertència a la informació del producte perquè els metges estiguin alerta.



Aquesta opinió es produeix després que diversos països europeus, entre ells Espanya, hagin suspès temporalment l'adminstració de la vacuna en detectar casos rars de trombosi com. En aquesta línia, l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) també va realitzar un comunicat aquest dimecres en què recomanava seguir administrant la vacuna contra la coronavirus desenvolupada per la companyia anglosueca.

Ara bé, tot i que l'EMA no ha pogut per ara confirmar el vincle entre l'aparició d'episodis trombòtics i l'administració d'aquesta vacuna, Cooke ha recomanat ser "cauts" i incloure aquests efectes secundaris "molt rars" en el prospecte del producte i informar adequadament els professionals sanitaris per detectar qualsevol esdeveniment conegut o desconegut.



Per la seva banda, la presidenta del Comitè de Seguretat de l'EMA, Sabine Straus, ha insistit que, segons les anàlisis realitzades, la vacuna és "segura i eficaç" i, a més, no provoca un augment dels riscos de patir trombosi després la vacunació. "Tot i que hem vist l'aparició d'alguns casos molt rars de trombosi, se n'han produït molt pocs respecte als més de 29 milions de persones que s'han vacunat", ha asseverat Straus, per informar que les dones més joves són les que, "semblaria", tenen més risc de patir trombosi per la vacuna.



Dit això, ha subratllat la necessitat de seguir investigant sobre la seguretat d'aquesta vacuna contra la cCvid-19. En aquest sentit, el cap de control de seguretat de l'EMA, Peter Arlett, ha dit que analitzaran estudis epidemiològics amb dades del dia a dia i els compararan amb els nivells de trombosi en la població general. "Farem proves per veure si aquests pacients tenen una condició prèvia que causi aquests trombes", ha afegit.