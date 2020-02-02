Estàs llegint: L'Agència de Salut Públic investiga un possible nou cas de coronavirus

L'Agència de Salut Públic investiga un possible nou cas de coronavirus

Es tracta d'un nen de vuit anys procedent de Wuhan que està ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic. Compleix els criteris epidemiològics i clínics i li practicaran proves aquest diumenge per descartar o confirmar el cas. 

El Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. Europa Press
El Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. Europa Press

barcelona

públic

L'Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya investiga un cas sospitós de coronvirus a Catalunya. Es tracta d'un nen de 8 anys procedent de Wuhan que està ingressat a l'Hospital Clínic. Es preveu que sigui traslladat a Sant Joan de Deu, el centre de referència per infants. 

El laboratori de suport de vigilància epidemiològica li farà les proves per confirmar o descartar que es tracti un cas de coronavirus. El nen compleix els dos criteris clínics i epidemiològics del protocol de Salut. El Ministeri de Sanitat creu més probable que el nen hospitalitzat a Barcelona tingui una grip.

És el segon cas sospitós d'infecció a Catalunya, després que un home procedent de Wuhan presentés símptomes. Finalment, però, el Departament de Salut va descartar el cas divendres passat. 

Un malalt a l'Estat espanyol

El primer malalt de coronavirus ha estat localitzat a La Gomera, a les Illes Canàries. Es tracta d'un turista alemany que està aïllat i que ja no presenta símptomes. Es va infectar al seu país, tot i que els seus cinc companys de viatge van donar negatiu en les anàlisis i també es troben en quarantena. 

Ara busquen les persones que van estar en contacte amb ell d'ençà que va arribar a les Canàries per fer-los seguiment. Es tracta del primer cas confirmat pel Centre Nacional de Microbiologia. 

