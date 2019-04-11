Els Amics del Castell de Montjuïc, l'entitat que organitzava misses franquistes a la fortalesa, han estat desallotjats per la Guàrdia Urbana i una comitiva judicial de l'espai aquest dijous al matí. L'organització ocupava una part del Castell des de 2015 de manera irregular, quan se li va caducar l'autorització d'ús i el Govern municipal no li va renovar.



L'associació s'havia instal·lat en una oficina al pavelló d'oficials que els servia de seu social. Ara fa dos anys, el Govern de Colau va iniciar els tràmits per expulsar-los del Castell, ja que consideraven que la seva presència allà no s'adequava a l'ús que es vol donar a l'edifici històric, de caràcter cultural.



A més, l'alcaldessa Ada Colau va denegar els permisos de les misses en memòria als soldats caiguts durant la Guerra Civil, iniciades en primer lloc pel règim franquista, en considerar que era contrari a la Llei de memòria històrica. L'ordre de desallotjament s'ha materialitzat aquest dijous al matí, en una operació que fonts municipals consultades per Europa Press han qualificat de "tranquil·la".



Amics del Castell de Montjuïc havia manifestat en el passat ser víctima de "mòbing encobert" pels governs d'Ada Colau, però també dels exalcaldes Xavier Trias i Jordi Hereu. L'Ajuntament havia de recuperar la sala durant les obres de rehabilitació del Castell, però l'entitat s'hi va negar, van qualificar la voluntat del Govern "d'abús de poder" i van recórrer als tribunals.

