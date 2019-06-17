L'Ajuntament de Barcelona tornarà a penjar el llaç groc a la façana de l'edifici de la plaça Sant Jaume. Aquesta ha estat una de les decisions preses a la reunió de la Junta de Portaveus, que encara no s'ha constituït oficialment però que s'ha trobat per primera vegada aquest dilluns. Aquest mateix migdia es preveu que es col·loqui el símbol per l'alliberament dels presos polítics.



Tal com ja va anunciar l'alcaldessa Ada Colau dies abans del ple d'investidura, la decisió s'ha portat a aquest òrgan, tot i que la podria haver executat el mateix govern municipal. De fet, com que encara no s'ha constituït oficialment la Junta, els portaveus provisionals han decidit mantenir la decisió última de l'òrgan: mantenir el llaç a l'edifici.



Diversos representants han valorat la decisió, com ara la líder de Junts per Catalunya en absència del pres Quim Forn, Elsa Artadi, qui ha recriminat a l'Ajuntament que no es pengés just després de les eleccions del 26 d'abril, un fet que ho atribueix a l'acord amb el PSC dels comuns. Per la seva banda, el popular Josep Bou s'ha mostrat completament contrari a la mesura: "Si vol un llaç que se'l pengi ella a la solapa".