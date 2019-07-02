L'Ajuntament de Barcelona demana a la Generalitat que apliqui la taxa sobre habitatges buits

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha demanat a la Generalitat aplicar la taxa sobre habitatges buits que fins ara aplicava el consistori o que, al contrari, cedeixi les competències perquè "puguin seguir fent corresponsables" als privats de la problemàtica. Així ho ha comunicat la tinent d'Alcaldia de Barcelona, Janet Sanz, després que el Tribunal Suprem anul·lés aquest dilluns la taxa sobre actuacions d'inspecció en habitatges buits, ja que entén que l'Ajuntament "no és competent per aprovar disposicions de caràcter general en aquesta matèria".



"L'Ajuntament fa moltes polítiques d'habitatge que no li toquen, i que són competència d'altres administracions. Volem que, o bé ens cedeixin les competències, o que sigui la Generalitat la que apliqui la taxa. No ens tremolaran les cames per impulsar les mesures necessàries en habitatge", explicava Sanz.

En aquesta línia, la regidora d'Habitatge de l'Ajuntament, Lucía Martín, preveu reunir-se durant les pròximes setmanes amb la Generalitat "per donar continuïtat al treball iniciat" pel consistori, i ha insistit que no se cessarà el treball d'inspecció i sanció a habitatge buit de la ciutat.



"Sempre diem que, encara que no tinguem la competència, no deixa de ser de la nostra incumbència", i ha afegit que seran exigents i seguiran vigilantsa les polítiques que impulsi la Generalitat en habitatge, ja que la determinació del Govern municipal és fer que els pisos buits entrin en el mercat de lloguer.



El Suprem va desestimar el recurs de cassació interposat per l'Ajuntament contra la sentència que ja va emetre el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) per declarar la nul·litat de la taxa, donant la raó a la Societat de Gestió d'Actius Procedents de la Reestructuració Bancària (SAREB) en contra d'aquesta iniciativa.